AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Shares Up 0.8%

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.98. Approximately 971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85.

About AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF

The AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of developed-market international large- and mid-cap stocks that score highly for both dividend yield and free cash flow. DMDV was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by AAM.

