AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Down 12.0% in June

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,200 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 696,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.35. 91,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,634. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. AAR has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Further Reading

