Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.79

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.79 and traded as high as $15.46. Aaron’s shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 182,866 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.76.

Aaron’s Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $481.27 million, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.38. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -108.70%.

Insider Activity at Aaron’s

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aaron’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

