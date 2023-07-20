abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Trading 0.6% Higher

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.25. 27,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 77,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92.

Get abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCD. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the first quarter valued at about $348,000.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.