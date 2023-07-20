Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ASGI opened at $18.07 on Thursday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,930,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter worth $116,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

