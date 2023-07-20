Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Short Interest Update

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 12,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 446,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $6,513,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 328,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,259,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,156,000 after acquiring an additional 672,160 shares during the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.