Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $313.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $208.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.75. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,330 shares of company stock worth $4,908,328. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.