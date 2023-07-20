Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.31

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.31 and traded as low as C$6.29. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$6.29, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Accord Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$53.07 million, a PE ratio of 154.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.44 million for the quarter. Accord Financial had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.78%.

Accord Financial Announces Dividend

About Accord Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 750.00%.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

