Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. 125,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,664. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,247.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 197,494 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,098,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATNM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

