Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. 125,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,664. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.36.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ATNM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
