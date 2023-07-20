Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by Citigroup

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.6 %

ATVI stock opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.04. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

