Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.20 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $93.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,055,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

