Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Increased to $95.99 by Analysts at Wedbush

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $95.99 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.20 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.04.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $203,565,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

