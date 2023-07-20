Acuitas Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the quarter. Silicom makes up 6.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Silicom worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silicom by 17.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

SILC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,649. The firm has a market cap of $250.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.90. Silicom Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

