Acuitas Investments LLC Decreases Stake in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Acuitas Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the period. XOMA makes up 1.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in XOMA were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in XOMA by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 254.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in XOMA during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in XOMA during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 814.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XOMA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on XOMA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded XOMA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

XOMA Stock Performance

In other news, CIO Bradley Sitko purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,955. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,818 shares of company stock worth $157,134. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $16.20. 397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,437. XOMA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.87.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 774.65% and a negative return on equity of 20.65%. On average, analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOMA Profile

(Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.