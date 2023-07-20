Acuitas Investments LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.35% of Richardson Electronics worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Aldebaran Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,603,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Richardson Electronics

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $431,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $271,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $431,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RELL traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.82. 545,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,694. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Richardson Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

