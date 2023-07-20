Acuitas Investments LLC Invests $3.04 Million in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 553,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000. Chico’s FAS accounts for approximately 3.1% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Chico’s FAS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,334,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after purchasing an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 777,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,072,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 490,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,793,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 768,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHS. StockNews.com began coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 179,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.25. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $534.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.95 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

