Acuitas Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Acuitas Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,193,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,933,000 after purchasing an additional 97,894 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,381,000 after acquiring an additional 360,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,216,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,600,000 after acquiring an additional 259,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RUSHA. StockNews.com began coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

RUSHA traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.99. 20,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,542. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $63.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

