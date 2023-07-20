AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Trading 2.2% Higher

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 72,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

AcuityAds Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

