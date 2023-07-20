Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 126,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 347% from the average daily volume of 28,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund that tactically allocates for capital appreciation. AGOX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.