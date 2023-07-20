ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,338 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in ADT by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ADT Price Performance

In other ADT news, EVP David W. Smail acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,901.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP David W. Smail purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 457,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,901.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Delu Jackson acquired 8,650 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 180,650 shares of company stock worth $987,364. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.26. 88,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,717. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 211.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). ADT had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

About ADT

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.