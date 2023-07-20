Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.16.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $116.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

