Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $21,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,173 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,156,000 after buying an additional 633,618 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,037,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,914,000 after acquiring an additional 114,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126,443 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

