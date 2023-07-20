Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 21,186 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 141,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0989 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.