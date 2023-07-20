Advisory Alpha LLC Has $7.87 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.