Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 32,019 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 325.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

