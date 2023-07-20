Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 346,659 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 5.5% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.43% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $87,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

