Advisory Alpha LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.43.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

