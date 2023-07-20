Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $48.85 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

