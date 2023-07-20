Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLEFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.49. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,678.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 205,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

