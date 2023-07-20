Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.88.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.49. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,678.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 205,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

