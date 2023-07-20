Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,991,000 after purchasing an additional 111,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after purchasing an additional 715,758 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,227,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,712,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,718,000 after purchasing an additional 264,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

