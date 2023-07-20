Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Down 16.9% in June

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AIH opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.