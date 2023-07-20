Aion (AION) Trading 45.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $3,863.02 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00242998 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00049866 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031250 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021681 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003339 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 225.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.