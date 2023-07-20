Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Stock Price Down 1%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $150.20 and last traded at $150.20. Approximately 997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.68.

Airbus Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.96.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

