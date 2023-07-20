Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIRG. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. Airgain has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 872,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 34,180 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 716,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,622 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 570,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

