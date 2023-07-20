Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Shares Down 0.9%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €30.14 ($33.87) and last traded at €30.75 ($34.55). 296,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.04 ($34.88).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Aixtron Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €29.35 and its 200 day moving average is €28.49.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

Further Reading

