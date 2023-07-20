Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Laurentian downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,587,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,222,000 after buying an additional 3,686,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after purchasing an additional 888,701 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

