Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after purchasing an additional 257,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,955,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,678,000 after purchasing an additional 486,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,611,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,085,000 after purchasing an additional 739,910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after purchasing an additional 556,766 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,388,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,614,000 after purchasing an additional 59,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,647. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.