Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

NYSE:AA opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

