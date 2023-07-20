Alera Investment Advisors LLC Invests $252,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFEB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

