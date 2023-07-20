Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.97

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 13934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Danske cut Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.20.
Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44.
About Alfa Laval Corporate
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alfa Laval Corporate
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.