Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.97

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 13934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Danske cut Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44.

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate AB will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

