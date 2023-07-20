Algorand 1-Day Volume Reaches $63.18 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $907.30 million and $63.18 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00047152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,791,326,171 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.