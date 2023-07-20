Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Up 8.5% in June

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,900 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 299,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alico from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico Price Performance

Shares of ALCO opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. Alico has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Alico Announces Dividend

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.74). Alico had a negative net margin of 49.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $21.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alico will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alico

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alico by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Alico by 1,503.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Alico by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alico by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alico by 1,068.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.