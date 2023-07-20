Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Up 3.7%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.84. 229,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 975,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALHC. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James raised Alignment Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $439.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.08 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

