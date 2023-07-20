Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.40

Shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $3.71. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 12,211 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALIM has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Morgan bought 1,401,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,383,231.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,411.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Further Reading

