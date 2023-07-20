Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allbirds by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allbirds by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in Allbirds by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Allbirds by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIRD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Allbirds Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,122. The company has a market capitalization of $249.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.64. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

