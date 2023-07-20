Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stephens from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALLY. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.97.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Ally Financial by 167.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

