Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

Ally Financial Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALLY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.97.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

