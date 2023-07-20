Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Trading Up 1.8%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 405 ($5.30) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.23). Approximately 18,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 392,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 393 ($5.14).

AFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 500 ($6.54) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 438.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 446.19. The company has a market capitalization of £475.84 million, a PE ratio of 2,666.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,333.33%.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

