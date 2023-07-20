AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC) Short Interest Down 14.3% in June

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

ATMC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,590. AlphaTime Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlphaTime Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlphaTime Acquisition

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

