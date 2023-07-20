Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Short Interest Down 15.8% in June

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 417,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Alpine 4 Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Alpine 4 stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.49. Alpine 4 has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpine 4 had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALPP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Alpine 4 during the first quarter worth about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alpine 4 by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alpine 4 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,666,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 101,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alpine 4 by 450.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 424,377 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alpine 4 during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

